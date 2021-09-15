Rise & Shine: The cat that survived a stadium fall, and a cricket dog

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A cat that found itself smack dab in the middle of a college football game on Saturday somehow managed to get into the stadium and was hanging onto the banister by one paw.

The crowd got a shock as the cat fell, but it was caught below by people who used an American flag.

We’ve since learned that those fans were season ticket holders who work for the stadium. They told the Miami Herald the kitty hung in there for two or three minutes before finally falling.

The flag helped break its fall, and students held the kitty up — Simba style.

And a dog became the star of the show when a women’s cricket team from Ireland was playing.

When a pup decided he wanted in on the action, he ran out onto the field and stole the ball.

Cuteness ensued.