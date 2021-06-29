Rise & Shine: Dog knows who’s boss, and some serious props for a classmate

Local News

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A TikTok video of a puppy play session that got out of control shows the power of a single word: “Mom!”

A puppy started to bite, but stopped immediately when mom got called in to stop the bad behavior. The dog apparently knows who’s boss.

And if you want a crew to give you some support, you might want to recruit a little boy who was captured on video giving a shout-out to a classmate who got the answers right in class.

“Yeah! That’s my boy,” he shouts as his classmate correctly identifies his numbers.

