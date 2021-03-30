Rise & Shine: Boy’s happy reunion with lost dog

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Reunions are so sweet, especially when it involves a young boy and his dog.

A 10-year-old Florida boy was reunited with his dog, Bruiser, who had been lost for two months. The boy broke down in tears when he first saw his four-legged friend again.

The dog had run off while chasing a rabbit and the family couldn’t find him so they spread word on social media.

When Bruiser was picked up as a stray a few months later, someone at animal services recognized the dog and did a search on social media and was able to connect the family with their lost pet.

