‘Rise of the Resistance’ opens at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBS) — The resistance has risen at the happiest place on earth. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’s newest ride, “Rise of the Resistance” opened Friday at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is now open inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at @Disneyland park! Check out the excitement as the first guests joined the Resistance. https://t.co/vHS0Jqj6nL pic.twitter.com/FYYg7me4tC — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) January 17, 2020

The immersive ride uses a number of high-tech special effects, automated storm troopers and live actors.

SPOILER: Watch the video below for the full ride experience:

People lined us as early as 4 a.m. Friday to be the first to ride.

“Rise of the Resistance” is the second ride to open at the Star Wars-themed land since its opening last summer.