‘Rise of the Resistance’ opens at Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBS) — The resistance has risen at the happiest place on earth. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’s newest ride, “Rise of the Resistance” opened Friday at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.
The immersive ride uses a number of high-tech special effects, automated storm troopers and live actors.
SPOILER: Watch the video below for the full ride experience:
People lined us as early as 4 a.m. Friday to be the first to ride.
“Rise of the Resistance” is the second ride to open at the Star Wars-themed land since its opening last summer.