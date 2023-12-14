LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – RISE Nevada and UNLV students who were present during a deadly shooting at the university campus shared firsthand accounts of the shooting and urged leaders to take action for more gun violence protection.

The shooting took place on Dec. 6 and left three professors dead and another hospitalized.

“I will be forever haunted by the decision that I had to make on whether to tell my parents goodbye, and I will forever be haunted by the image of blood on concrete,” one student expressed on Thursday.

RISE Nevada holds a news conference in Las Vegas urging for action against gun violence days after a deadly UNLV shooting. (KLAS)

Other students shared their efforts to reach out to legislators and political leaders to make changes regarding gun violence.

“Students have suffered too long. We have seen a news story on a school shooting praying it won’t happen to us. Living in fear or hearing shots and then going back to normal, hearing about it again, or worse. Last Wednesday was our worst,” another

RISE, founded in 2017, is a college student and youth-led nonprofit focused on building the next generation of civic leaders.