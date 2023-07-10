Summerlin business owners are on edge after a rise in burglaries. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Summerlin business owners are on edge after a rise in burglaries in the area.

“There was a person, he was outside by the window for a few seconds then he had a device to help in getting in the property,” business owner Abreen Khan said.

Khan owns Clean Juice in Summerlin and recalls what she saw on her security camera Sunday as a masked man broke into her shop.

“He was basically looking for cash even though we are a cashless store with signs posted inside and out. He still came and took the cash drawer,” she said.

Clean Juice opened in January and Khan said while no money was stolen, she’s still looking at 3,000 to 4,000 dollars in damage. From replacing the shattered window to installing a new POS system to replace the one that was tampered with.

“We are a small business, and we have limited resources and it’s hard to recover from such loses,” Khan stated.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first-time stores in the area had been hit.

“They threw a rock through our front door and then smashed a bunch of things,” Lance Ynigo said.

Ynigo is the General Manager of Aloha Mamacita. He works next door to Khan and says they were also burglarized a couple of months back. He thinks it’s the same culprit.

According to Metro, burglaries are on the rise in Summerlin by 7.2%, with stolen property offenses up by 10.6%. In total as of now, property crimes are up by just over 9%.

While both Khan and Ynigo agree it’s unsettling, they say business remains steady.

“The community has been really supportive since the break-in,” Ynigo said.

“We will take some necessary steps to make it safe for everyone, employees and our customers,” Kahn added.