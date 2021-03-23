‘Rise and Shine’ little girl sings from her soul

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Good Morning Las Vegas debuted a new segment Tuesday called “Rise and Shine” and it’s meant to put a smile on your face.

Las Vegas Now host Mercedes Martinez will highlight a feel good story.

This one is about the Kabs family who has their own YouTube channel. In this video, their young daughter shocks her dad when she picks the music they will listen to in the car.

Her love for the late Selena Quintanilla comes through as she sings Bidi Bidi Bom Bom and Como La Flor by Selena.

As you can see, she even tries to get dad to join in by telling him to sing in Spanish. You can watch more of this family’s fun videos on their TikTok channel.