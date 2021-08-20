Riot breaks out at juvenile facility in Amargosa Valley, 2 teens not located until next day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A riot involving dozens of juveniles attempting to escape a facility in Amargosa Valley, about 100 miles northwest of Las Vegas, resulted in several members being physically attacked. One was injured severely enough to be flown to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment.

Video from a riot at Never Give Up juvenile facility in Amargosa. (Courtesy: Nye County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a video news release from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call Sunday, Aug. 15 around 7:30 p.m. from the Never Give Up Youth Healing Center that “84 of the juveniles were trying to escape the facility and that staff was being overpowered,” said Lt. Adam Tippetts, Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from Nye County and Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the facility, which is described as a psychiatric residential treatment facility, and found dozens of juveniles outside the building but within the fenced area “yelling and throwing things.”

Tippetts said several of the youth were able to escape but were captured and returned except for two who were found the next day in Pahrump.

None of the juveniles suffered any significant injuries and no law enforcement was injured. Some staff members were treated and released at the scene.

The facility is state-licensed.