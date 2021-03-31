Rio to go back to 24/7 operations beginning April 19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino will go back to staying open seven days a week beginning April 19, according to Caesars Entertainment.
It’s the last of the Caesars properties in Las Vegas to resume 24/7 operations, a news release from Caesars reports.
“With daily hotel operations resuming and the recent announcement of headliners Penn & Teller’s return to stage, we are excited to welcome more guests back to the vibrant Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino,” said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Las Vegas Operations for Caesars Entertainment.
The resort had been operating with weekend says only, with the casino open full time since December.
Penn & Teller recently announced their show would return on April 22.
The Rio has implemented Caesars Entertainment’s new health and safety protocols, which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas.
In addition to the hotel and casino, the following amenities will also be open seven days a week at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino:
Restaurants
- All-American Bar & Grille
- Hash House A Go Go
- Kang’s Kitchen
- KJ Dim Sum & Seafood
- Sports Deli
- Smashburger
- Starbucks (near the hotel elevators)
- VooDoo Steak
- Wetzel’s Pretzels
Bars and Lounges
- Shutters Bar
- iBar
- Pool Bar
- Purple Zebra Daiquiri Bar
- Race & Sports Book Bar
- Masquerade Bar
Retail
- Rio Logo Store
- Count’s Tattoo Company
- Gifts Plus
- Higuchi Gallery
- Lioness
- Luxe Vegas Royalty
- Paradise Island Wear
- Poker Face
- Serenity Bar
Attractions
- KISS by Monster Mini Golf
- Rio Zipline
Fitness Center
- Fitness Center
Pool
- VooDoo Beach at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino