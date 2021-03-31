Rio to go back to 24/7 operations beginning April 19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino will go back to staying open seven days a week beginning April 19, according to Caesars Entertainment.

It’s the last of the Caesars properties in Las Vegas to resume 24/7 operations, a news release from Caesars reports.

“With daily hotel operations resuming and the recent announcement of headliners Penn & Teller’s return to stage, we are excited to welcome more guests back to the vibrant Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino,” said Sean McBurney, Regional President of Las Vegas Operations for Caesars Entertainment.

The resort had been operating with weekend says only, with the casino open full time since December.

Penn & Teller recently announced their show would return on April 22.

The Rio has implemented Caesars Entertainment’s new health and safety protocols, which enhance its existing plans and practices in these areas.

In addition to the hotel and casino, the following amenities will also be open seven days a week at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino:

Restaurants

All-American Bar & Grille

Hash House A Go Go

Kang’s Kitchen

KJ Dim Sum & Seafood

Sports Deli

Smashburger

Starbucks (near the hotel elevators)

VooDoo Steak

Wetzel’s Pretzels

Bars and Lounges

Shutters Bar

iBar

Pool Bar

Purple Zebra Daiquiri Bar

Race & Sports Book Bar

Masquerade Bar

Retail

Rio Logo Store

Count’s Tattoo Company

Gifts Plus

Higuchi Gallery

Lioness

Luxe Vegas Royalty

Paradise Island Wear

Poker Face

Serenity Bar

Attractions

KISS by Monster Mini Golf

Rio Zipline

Fitness Center

Pool