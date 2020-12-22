Rio reopens Tuesday morning following 9-month closure

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino will reopen its doors Tuesday for the first time since closing in mid-March due to the pandemic.

This is the final Caesars Entertainment property in Las Vegas to reopen.

The Rio will reopen full-time until Jan. 3, 2021 and then go to a schedule with mid-week closures for the hotel. Although guests will only be able to book rooms Thursday through Monday, the casino will remain open seven days a week.

The resort is debuting it’s newly brand William Hill sports book which features self-service sport-betting kiosks and an expanded betting menu featuring live in-play wagering.

Tourists believe there is still a great deal of interest in visiting Las Vegas.

“People want to be here now more than ever because this is one of the only places you can enjoy now,” said Luke Niekamp.

Self parking at the hotel and casino will be free but the valet will remain closed due to safety precautions.