LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Rio Hotel and Casino is looking to hire over 100 people to fill full and part-time positions at its new food hall.

Canteen Food Hall, set to open in January 2024, will feature a variety of “chef-inspired, first-to-market concepts” in addition to regional favorites from around the country, according to a release.

The resort will be hosting two hiring events to fill over 100 full-time and part-time food and beverage positions, as well as select positions in other resort food and beverage outlets.

The hiring events will be held at Hash House A Go Go in the Rio from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29 for the Canteen Food Hall and then on Wednesday, Dec. 6 for other food and beverage positions in the resort.

Available positions at the resort include:

Cooks

Attendants

Stewards

Chefs

Bus Persons

Baristas

Bartenders

Bartender Apprentice

Rio Las Vegas leadership and Canteen Food Hall partners will give in-person interviews and on-the-spot offers, the release said. Applicants are encouraged to “dress for success” and bring their resumes.

The release stated that eligible full-time positions will offer a benefits package that includes “medical, dental, vision, wellness, an array of voluntary benefits and 401(k) savings plan.”