Rio Las Vegas to be renovated, rebranded as Hyatt Regency hotel and other full-service offerings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced a Hyatt affiliate has entered into franchise agreements with an affiliate of Dreamscape Companies LLC, which will lead the renovation of the Rio Las Vegas.

“We are thrilled that Dreamscape will help us bring multiple Hyatt full-service brands to Las Vegas, starting with a Hyatt Regency hotel, which we believe will deliver on the Hyatt Regency brand promise of creating meaningful connections in modern spaces designed for sharing, socializing, and collaborating,” said Kimo Bertram, Hyatt’s vice president of real estate and development.

The more than 2,510-room Rio Las Vegas property will be renovated and rebranded into multiple Hyatt full-service brand flags and will undergo a redevelopment of the current public spaces, including gaming, retail, food and beverage, spa and fitness, and pool recreation deck.

“We know Las Vegas is an important destination for our guests, World of Hyatt members, and customers, and this project is a significant step for Hyatt as we continue to grow our brands in markets that matter most to our loyal travelers,” added Bertram.

The multi-phase project is expected to bring multiple Hyatt full-service offerings to Las Vegas.