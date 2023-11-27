LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ringo Starr, a music legend and one of two remaining “fab four” icons, will be making a return to Vegas in 2024, a Monday news release said.

The former Beatles legend will bring his “All Starr Band,” featuring Steve Lukather, Edgar Winter, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart, and Gregg Bissonette, to the Venetian Las Vegas in 2024.

Scheduled for six dates starting on May 22, tickets for Starr’s stop in the entertainment capital of the world are set to go on sale on Tuesday for those with fan access and Wednesday for general audiences. Pre-sales end on Thursday.

“I’ve always said I’m my happiest when I’m playing with great musicians – and this band is one of the very best.” Starr said with a laugh, via Live Nation news release.

Tickets to the show are available at Ticketmaster.