LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Beyoncé has added a second show in Las Vegas for her Renaissance World Tour.

Due to high demand, Allegiant Stadium announced Saturday that the second show will take place on Aug. 27.

Unique access codes will be sent to Verified Fans who were previously waitlisted for the Las Vegas show during the BeyHive and Citi Verified Fan Presales and Verified Fan Onsale.

According to Allegiant Stadium, fans who receive the codes will be determined by a lottery-style selection process. Tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and receiving a code does not guarantee tickets.