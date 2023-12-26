LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you ready to ring in the new year? Here is a list of New Year’s Eve celebrations across the Las Vegas valley.

Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino 10th Anniversary NYE Bash

To celebrate the new year and Downtown Grand’s 10th anniversary, the hotel & casino is throwing a New Year’s Eve bash on Sunday, Dec. 31.

The bash will have DJs, a champagne toast, a chance to win $1,000,000 cash, and a countdown to the new year.

Those attending can get all-you-can-drink wristbands for $50 and a 10th-anniversary souvenir light-up cup.

For more information click here.

Illuminarium’s New Year’s Eve Extravaganza

The celebration will take place inside the venue’s immersive environments with a live DJ, sweeping views of midnight fireworks, as well as VIP options for purchase.

The extravaganza will begin at 9 p.m. General admission tickets are available now for $75. Day-of tickets will be available online or at the door for $100 per person.

Click here for tickets.

Las Vegas Strip Fireworks Show

There will be nine resorts along the Las Vegas Strip that will have fireworks displays for the More ’24 celebration.

The resorts include MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, ARIA Resort and Casino, Planet Hollywood Las Vegas, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island Las Vegas (TI), The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Resorts World Las Vegas and The STRAT, Casino & Tower.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, pending final approval from the Clark County Fire Department, will join the eight additional resort properties.

The Rio Las Vegas will serve as the Command Center.

Fireworks by Gucci has coordinated an 8-minute performance that has thousands of electrical circuits programmed to launch with lightning speed and precision.

AREA15 New Year’s Eve MasqueRave

On Dec. 31, step into the mystical world of AREA15’s New Year’s Eve MasqueRave. The event will have six hours of “heart-pounding” music spread across two stages for attendees to dance the night away.

Doors open at 9 p.m. and attendees must be 18+ with a valid ID to enter.

The MasqueRave will be located at the A-Lot and The Wall inside AREA15.

General admission tickets cost $54.95.

Click here for tickets and more information.

Fremont Street NYE Time of Your Life Festival

The Fremont Street Experience invites partygoers to ring in 2024 with its annual “NYE Time of Your Like Festival.” The event features live performances from artists including Third Eye Blind, Big Gigantic, Blackstreet and more.

The event is the official New Year’s Eve party of the City of Las Vegas and is hosted by the Mayor of Las Vegas, Carolyn Goodman. The iconic countdown to the New Year is a culmination of pyrotechnics and digital fireworks on the world’s largest digital screen, Viva Vision.

Gates open at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Tickets are at $55 per person. Attendees must be 21 or older. Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

Hard Rock Cafe New Year’s Eve Party

The Hard Rock Cafe’s annual New Year’s Eve Party gives you a chance to celebrate the new year like a Rockstar.

The party will have an open bar, multiple food stations, a live band, and a front-row seat to the Las Vegas Strip fireworks show. The night will end with a champagne toast at midnight to celebrate the beginning of 2024.

The event is for those 21 and up. Tickets cost $300 and all sales are final. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.