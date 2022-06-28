LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A demolition company gave the ultimate gift to a mom of a 3-year-old boy who died in a mobile home fire in December. The company, Trusted Demolition, footed the entire bill to get the charred mobile home torn down to get a new one put in.

It was the home that Rhiannon Meacham shared with her two daughters and 3-year-old son Kaden until an early morning fire in December took Kaden’s life.

Kaden Meacham killed in mobile home fire (Credit: Meacham family)

“It pulls through your heartstrings right away,” said Susan Closson, owner of Trusted Demolition.

Closson’s company helped the Meacham family by doing the nearly $6,000 demolition for free.

“There is nothing more tragic than losing a child, and I have two kids myself and it was just the right thing to do,” Closson said.

The previous home of Kaden Meacham being demolished

Kaden Meacham

Ever since the tragic fire that took her son in December, Meacham has gone back to the site every day to tear down the mobile home piece by piece all by herself. The home was unsalvageable and the insurance company was not responding.

In March, 8 News Now reported that thieves were breaking in and taking what was left of Kaden’s toys.

That is when Meacham’s mother, Tammy Cano, stepped in to call around to different demolition companies until Trusted Demolition responded.

“I would have been here for a lot of months trying to do it by hand,” Meacham said.

Meacham was able to thank the company herself on Tuesday when the six-month ordeal finally came to an end, showing us that there is hope after tragedy.