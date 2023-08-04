LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Whether it’s going Fast and Furious, taking a wild ride through Las Vegas that may end in a Hangover, or hopping in Herbie the Lovebug, Hollywood Cars Museum and Liberace Garage have iconic vehicles on display.

“A lot of them were actually used in the movie or TV, so they’re kind of beat up a little bit,” said Steve Levesque, the museums’ manager.

In 2007, he joined car enthusiast Michael Dezer in opening the 30,000-square-foot museum.

“Some kids collect Hot Wheels or Matchbox cars, he collects the real thing,” said Levesque.

Dezer sent 100 of his 2,000 car collection to Las Vegas for the museum where an officially licensed Batmobile and a General Lee of Dukes of Hazzard fame is on display.

“Our grand finale when you go to the museum is to see these incredible, blinged-out, million-dollar cars,” Levesque said.

Photo: Candese Charles (KLAS)

Those “blinged-out” rides belonged to Las Vegas legend Liberace including a long, pink car.

“This one would bring his coat,” said Paulina Biggs Sparkhul, formerly Liberace’s interior decorator, who works with the Liberace Foundation. “Because his coat didn’t fit in the car.”

In the Liberace Garage, visitors find QR codes in front of each car and item taking visitors through the legend’s automobile history.

The Hollywood Cars Museum and Liberace Garage are open every day from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. located on Dean Martin Drive, near Allegiant Stadium. Tickets are available for $20, and children aged 15 and under are free with the purchase of adult admission. Only cash is accepted at the museum, and more information is available on the museum’s website.