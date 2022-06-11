LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Gas prices are at an all-time high in southern Nevada, and the state ranks second highest in the nation.

According to AAA, the average cost of a gallon of gas in Nevada is $5.52 per gallon,

and many drivers in Las Vegas say it has put a halt on their day-to-day lives. Especially those in the rideshare industry.

Uber driver, Joe Vaughn has been driving for 5 years and says while he has been busy, the cost of gas has really put a dent in his wallet.

He feels like he is making less of a profit than he had been before, but as a retiree, he doesn’t feel like he has many options.