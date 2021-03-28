Rideshare demand causes longer wait times as Las Vegas tourism increases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As more people visit Las Vegas, the demand for rides around town have increased, but for rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft, there has been a major delay.

From wait times to unexpected cancellations to no-shows, it’s becoming a problem and not just for visitors but also for locals.

“We literally sat there for 20 minutes before we even got an accepted ride. We were trying both on our phones with both Uber and Lyft up and no rides were available,” said David Franz-Robinson, a local rideshare user.

“I see them, and I see the driver and then all of sudden, it says we found you another driver. On Saturday, I was supposed to go to work for a little while and I waited for over 2.5 hours,” said Deborah Sheldon, another local rideshare user.

Why is this happening? A lot of factors are contributing to the delays. One being the obvious: the COVID-19 pandemic. Many drivers don’t feel comfortable driving strangers around in their vehicle.

Inadequate pay, unemployment benefits and rising gas prices are big concerns for rideshare drivers, too.

Kaptyn, a new age fleet transportation company in Vegas, says it’s vital for these companies and their drivers to have honest communication with each other during these times.

“Drivers have to be understanding of what they are coming back to from a workforce standpoint, and I think we all have to do a better job as employers in this category, to be explaining to the drivers and educating them about the value propositions that we can provide,” said Andrew Meyers, CEO OF Kaptyn.

Kaptyn is not a rideshare company but a luxury, private car service and while their prices are higher, they have seen a nice increase in local business.

Currently, Kaptyn has 150 full time drivers, and they are actively recruiting.

