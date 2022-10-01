LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The “Ride to Remember” event on Saturday, Oct. 15, is a chance to support the cycling community and raise funds for safety campaigns highlighting the “3-Feet” law that requires drivers to allow space for bicycles.

The 28-mile ride is planned south of the city, an out-and-back ride from Camping World to Jean and back. Camping World is at 13175 Las Vegas Boulevard South.

It’s not a race, organizers emphasized. A controlled pace of 12-14 mph will allow just about anyone to participate and there are plenty of chances to turn around if you don’t want to go the full distance. Registration is only $25.

The event grew out of the “3 Feet for Pete” campaign in memory of Pete Makowski, who died nine years ago while riding his bike. Makowski was well known in the cycling community for being a very conscientious and safe rider, “often going out of his way to avoid roads he considered unsuitable for safe riding,” organizers said.

Publicity around the law has grown since five cyclists died in December 2020 on U.S. 95 between Boulder City and Searchlight. Clark County updated a law in early 2021, allowing riders to use a full lane if the right side of the road is unsafe or impractical.

Online registration for the event is open. Click “Buy Now” to pay the $25 registration fee at the Three Feet for Pete website. Go to the website for more information.

The ride begins at Camping World at 7:30 a.m., with riders leaving in groups of 50.

“We want to remember Pete by doing our part to ensure the safety of anyone who rides a bicycle,” according to the website. “We are hosting this ride to bring the local cycling community together to celebrate this wonderful sport, but also to learn how to share the roads more safely.”

And if you’re looking for an event that’s even more relaxing, a free Bike2Art ride is scheduled the following day. The six-mile ride will highlight art in downtown Las Vegas. It starts at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, leaving from the Clark County Government Center, 500 South Grand Central Pkwy. Register online and find more information about the ride here.