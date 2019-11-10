Ride the rail with “Rail Explorers” in Boulder City

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — A new experience in Boulder City has tourists and locals alike taking a scenic trip down an old railroad. “Rail Explorers” is giving people the chance to explore a portion of the historic Nevada Southern Railway.

Just half an hour from The Strip, “Rail Explorers” gives you the opportunity to get out and enjoy the outdoors with a picturesque view of the nearby mountains and Boulder City.

The Sunset Tour gives you the chance to ride off directly into the Sunset.

This is a view you can only get on the Sunset Tour!

On the Sunset Tour, the sun usually sets just behind the mountains as you hit the halfway point, making for a beautiful view during the trip

After the trip, you and your family can relax in the picnic area at the end of the route.

The train will provide you with a ride back to the station. They also tow the rail bikes back up the route.

Here’s your view as you step off the train back at the station!

Leslie and her team have plenty of goodies you can take home to remember your Rail Explorers Tour!

Situated alongside Route 93, guests will take off from the Nevada State Railroad Museum and enjoy a four-and-a-half mile (mostly downhill) trip. The disconnected stretch of railroad was donated by Union Pacific to the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

Not only do you get to ride the peddle-powered rail bikes down the track, but you’ll get to experience a ride back to the station on one of the museum’s historic trains.

As with most attractions in the Las Vegas valley, many tourists are getting in on the action. But according to Las Vegas Division Manager Leslie Roscyk-Stephenson, locals are a big part of their customer base, too.

“Actually, it’s really half and half. The locals really love us,” Roscyk-Stephenson said. “But on the other side, individuals want to do stuff away from the Vegas Strip. The want to try something different.”

Boulder City is not the only place home to “Rail Explorers” tours. If you’re taking a trip to the east coast, you can also enjoy their Rhode Island and Catskills tours. Roscyk-Stephenson says they could be expanding even further.

“I can’t be giving away any secrets, but there are a couple secrets,” Roscyk-Stephenson said. “There are a couple more west-side ones. We want to expand it more nationally, but of course we want to get them out on the west-side, too.”

If you want to ride the rails, you can click here for ticket information.