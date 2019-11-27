Ride the monorail all-night on New Year’s Eve

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re hitting the Strip for New Year’s Eve, rest assured the monorail will help you get around all night long.

It was announced the monorail plans to stay open from 7 a.m on Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. on Jan. 2. That’s 43 hours straight!

Locals will only pay $1 per ride with proof of Nevada ID.

“Just like Las Vegas’ world-famous New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Monorail’s nonstop service during the Strip’s closure is an annual tradition,” said Ingrid Reisman, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Las Vegas Monorail.

Last year, more than 300,000 people gathered on the Strip. With so many streets closed that night, the monorail is one of the easier ways to move around on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s our pleasure to provide safe, efficient and cost-effective transit along the Strip during the destination’s most exciting weekend of the year,” added Reisman.