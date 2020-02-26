Ride share driver accused of luring 13-year-old appears in court

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver for the ride share company, HopSkipDrive, made his first court appearance Wednesday morning in a Las Vegas courtroom.

Rainer Braga, 50, is facing charges of unlawful contact with a minor and luring a child.

Metro police say Braga, who was giving a ride to a 13-year-old girl, allegedly asked her inappropriate questions before he dropped her off at a middle school.

During the court appearance, it was learned Braga is an experienced ride share driver with no criminal history and the father of a teenage boy.

Braga was released on his own recognizance. The court ordered he be placed on high-level electronic monitoring. He is also not allowed to have contact with any children.

HopSkipDrive, a ride share that allows parents to schedule rides for their kids, recently launched in Las Vegas. The company says it’s cooperating with the investigation. They say all drivers undergo an extensive background check.

Braga’s preliminary hearing is set for March 11 at 9:30 a.m.