LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — GRAMMY Award-winning artist Rick Springfield has announced his return to the Las Vegas Strip in November following his sold-out spring shows.
Springfield will be returning to The STRAT Theater at The STRAT Hotel and Casino for back-to-back performances on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 8 at this link. Tickets will start at $90.
The shows will start at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Rick back for what are sure to be another round of fun, high-energy shows,” said Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment. “Rick is an iconic artist, and his collection of chart-topping anthems keeps his fans on their feet every time.”
Tickets for the VIP experience, which include one premium ticket in the party pit section, the pre-show soundcheck and meet and greet, a VIP photo opportunity, an autographed poster, and more will be available starting at $500.
“Rick’s previous performances at The STRAT were spectacular, and we couldn’t be more excited for him to return,” said Brad Goldberg, chief marketing officer of Golden Entertainment.