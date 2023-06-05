Rick Springfield Rocking Out with the Crowd, courtesy of Rick Springfield

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — GRAMMY Award-winning artist Rick Springfield has announced his return to the Las Vegas Strip in November following his sold-out spring shows.

Springfield will be returning to The STRAT Theater at The STRAT Hotel and Casino for back-to-back performances on Friday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 11.

Rick Springfield Rocking Out with the Crowd, courtesy of Rick Springfield

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 8 at this link. Tickets will start at $90.

The shows will start at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rick back for what are sure to be another round of fun, high-energy shows,” said Adam Steck of SPI Entertainment. “Rick is an iconic artist, and his collection of chart-topping anthems keeps his fans on their feet every time.”

Rick Springfield Performing Live, courtesy of Rick Springfield

Tickets for the VIP experience, which include one premium ticket in the party pit section, the pre-show soundcheck and meet and greet, a VIP photo opportunity, an autographed poster, and more will be available starting at $500.

“Rick’s previous performances at The STRAT were spectacular, and we couldn’t be more excited for him to return,” said Brad Goldberg, chief marketing officer of Golden Entertainment.