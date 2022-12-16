LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Winter break for the Clark County School District is about to start, but not without an early visit from Santa for some students.

More than 500 Richard J. Rundle Elementary students received gifts and treats ahead of the holiday break on Friday morning, allowing them to experience the magic of Christmas.

The students received their holiday fun as part of the school’s first Heart to Heart Holiday Giveback event.

The event was put together by Angels of Las Vegas and Heart to Heart LLC, which raised money, collected toys, and received hefty food donations to distribute those goods to the elementary school students.

“Our students get Christmas today… it’s going to be the most amazing day ever,” Principal Dr. Lenette Reece said.

Richard J. Rundle Elementary School celebrated its first Heart to Heart Holiday Giveback event on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (KLAS)

Dr. Reece pointed out how special the holiday event will be for these children.

“We are a 100% Title I school, 100% free lunch, we have a lot of need here, about one-third of our students are homeless, but we have the best students in the entire school district,” she said.

Ashley Burney, one of the founders of the event, expressed her happiness at watching the students grow into their best selves with support from the community.

“These kids are amazing, their need does not stop who they are becoming, it does not stop their energy, and to be able to have our program and know the students for several years now, it’s just a joy to have the community come together for such an event,” Burney added.

Burney, who is part of the mentorship program, pointed out that they could also use more mentors. For more information, visit this link.