Ricardo’s owner speaks after announcing closure

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas staple is shutting its doors for good. Ricardo’s Mexican Restaurant will shut down in just a couple weeks.

8 News Now spoke to the owner on Saturday, who explained how the coronavirus has impacted business

Ricardo’s Mexican Restaurant has served 25 million people here in Las Vegas over the last 40 years, but owner Bob Ansara says they’ve decided to close in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ansara says the restaurant has lost 80% of its business over the past several weeks, due to the statewide shutdown amid the coronavirus. Around 60 staff members have also been laid off

Ansara says he does not see a path forward for Ricardo’s, especially with no clear timeline for when restaurants can fully reopen in Nevada.

He told 8 News Now countless memories have been made between staff and customers over the years and he is filled with gratitude.

“We appreciate everything this town has done for us,” Ansara said. “When I came here I was 25 years old and we were unbelievably naive and unbelievably lucky and so here we are 40 years later, kind of tapping out if you will. And there just aren’t enough ways to say thank you. Vegas has been great to me, my family, our team, so thank you.”

Ricardo’s will still do pickup and third-party deliveries daily from 11:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m., until they close.

Ansara expects Ricardo’s to serve its final meals on May 18th.