Ricardo’s Mexican Restaurant closing after 40 years serving Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a Las Vegas staple to shut its doors after 40 years of service. Ricardo’s Mexican Restaurant will prepare its last meals on May 18.

“The staff, management and owners of Ricardo’s Mexican Restaurant are profoundly sad, frustrated and shocked to be announcing its upcoming closure on May 18, after serving Las Vegas for 40 years,” the restaurant said in a statement.

Bob Ansara moved to Las Vegas and started Ricardo’s in 1979. It is located on the corner of Flamingo and Decatur.

The Ansaras, thanked their staff, saying:

“… stands and salutes our exceptional team, those ‘other’ first responders, now unemployed and at home, wondering what the heck happened to their “second home,” their paychecks, and what happens next. They are truly a dream team and we’ll miss every one of them (some of whom came with Bob from Cali in ’79) being part of our everyday lives.”

The Ansaras acknowledged their loyal and long-time customers and friends in the heartfelt note.

They said they hoped they accomplished their mission of making the restaurant welcoming, comfortable, fun and delicious.

“We want to thank you, Las Vegas, for allowing us to be a part of your traditions, special occasions, or just Friday nights, for all these 40 years. We loved making memories for and with you.”

Among some of Ricardo’s fondest memories is when it broke the Guinness World Record for largest margarita ever made on its 30th birthday.

The restaurant will continue take-out, delivery and catering services until it closes. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily.