Ribbon cutting ceremony held for UNLV’s new campus luxury-style apartments

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some of the UNLV students returning to school this fall will set up college roots in some new digs. On Monday, the ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for The Degree, which is a 226-unit on-campus student housing community.

The new, five-story mid-rise is located on the northeast end of the UNLV campus, and it boasts providing housing to a capacity of up to 758 students. It’s also being called the largest student housing apartment complex in the state.

The fully-furnished apartments are in a variety of two- and four-bedroom floorplans, all of which have a balcony and in-unit washer and dryer. Every bedroom at The Degree has its own private bathroom and ample closet storage.



There are also spacious common areas with a living room, television, and entertainment-style kitchens that house stainless steel appliances. The Degree, which offers students upscale modern living, is the first phase of the overall U-District.

The U-District is a contemporary, urban lifestyle student housing community that will eventually add up to 3,000 beds to UNLV’s campus through a public-private partnership between UNLV and local developer, The Midby Cos.

The Degree’s resort-style amenities have students graduating from the everyday norm of dorm life to a pool, a sand volleyball court, outdoor fire pit, and grilling stations. There’s also a fitness center, private and group study rooms, and social lounge.

The new facility represents a significant investment in both UNLV’s campus and the Maryland Parkway corridor. The Degree is currently more than 90 percent leased for the Fall semester which begins on Aug. 26.