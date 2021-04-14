Reward up to $10K in investigation of USPS truck theft on Monday night

A U.S. Postal Service vehicle similar to the one pictured above was stolen Monday night and recovered on Wednesday. (Photo: United States Postal Service)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A reward of up to $10,000 is offered by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service following the Monday night theft of a postal vehicle from the Garside Post Office.

The vehicle was recovered on Wednesday at 1350 N. Town Center Drive,

There was no mail in the truck at the time of the 10:45 p.m. theft at 1801 S. Decatur Blvd.

A suspect is shown at left in a “REWARD” announcement sent out by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The reward is for “information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) who stole a United States Postal (USPS) vehicle.”

A photo of a suspect in the case was provided by officials.

Officials emphasized that no one should take action to apprehend the person, and that any information should go directly to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. Ask for “law enforcement” and use the reference case number: 2991276.