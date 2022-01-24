Reward to find person poisoning dogs in Las Vegas Valley jumps to $25K

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people poisoning dogs in one Las Vegas Valley neighborhood is now up to $25,000, police said Monday.

At least four dogs have been poisoned and killed in The Lakes in the west Las Vegas valley. The dogs are eating meat laced with strychnine, a common pesticide for birds and rodents. It is deadly to dogs, bringing on seizures and internal bleeding leading to death.

As the 8 News Now I-Team reported last week, one pet owner is even raising money for a private investigator.

A citizen is offering a reward of up to $25,000 through the LVMPD Foundation, police said.

In the past eight years, four dogs in the neighborhood have been poisoned. Several others have eaten the tainted meat but survived with emergency care.