LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A $750 reward is being offered as authorities in northwest Arizona search for a 28-year-old man on arrest warrants involving aggravated assault, burglary, theft, trafficking stolen property and unlawful flight.

Anthony Kyle Mayfield was last known to be in the Mohave Valley/Fort Mojave area, about two hours south of Las Vegas near the southern tip of Nevada.

Anyone with information about Mayfield’s location can contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office to provide the tip anonymously and collect the reward money. The main office number is 928-753-0753 or our toll free number is 1-800-522-4312 reference DR # 22-028235. The reward is offered by Mohave Silent Witness.

Mayfield was arrested in late March during an investigation of burglaries and thefts in the Mohave Valley Area. He was detained after officers chased him down on foot. Another man, Johnny Harrell Jr., was charged with two felonies — first-degree hindering prosecution, and resisting arrest.

While in custody, Mayfield admitted his involvement in a November, 2021, burglary, as well as selling stolen property, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.