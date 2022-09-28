LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Federal authorities have raised the reward for information leading to the arrest of an escaped inmate from $5,000 to $30,000, Las Vegas Metro police announced Wednesday night.

Earlier on Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service had announced the initial $5,000 reward.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole at the Southern Desert Correctional Center for the murder of Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, who was 24, records showed. The prison is about 40 miles northwest of Las Vegas in the rural community of Indian Springs.

Metro police also released new photos of Duarte-Herrera and a new description of what he was last known to be wearing:

Black baseball cap

Blue shirt

Blue shorts

Navy-blue backpack

Police are stressing that if you know where he is located, do not approach him, and call 911 immediately.