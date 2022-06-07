CLARK COUNTY (KLAS) — Karaoke clubs or bars that have been off-limit to minors in Clark County can now allow them inside.

The Clark County Commission Tuesday unanimously passed changes to an ordinance that will remove the restriction for anyone under 21 to enter a karaoke bar that also has a retail liquor license and restaurant license.

Commissioner Justin Jones, who issued the proposal, had told 8 News Now the changes were needed, “I got some contacts from some of the karaoke establishments in my district because I represent Spring Valley and the Spring Mountain area,” he said. “We think it should just be like any other type of activity. We will put some limitations on the number of hours minors can be in the karaoke place.”

According to the revised ordinance, if a karaoke club chooses to allow minors the following conditions must be in place: