CLARK COUNTY (KLAS) — Karaoke clubs or bars that have been off-limit to minors in Clark County can now allow them inside.
The Clark County Commission Tuesday unanimously passed changes to an ordinance that will remove the restriction for anyone under 21 to enter a karaoke bar that also has a retail liquor license and restaurant license.
Commissioner Justin Jones, who issued the proposal, had told 8 News Now the changes were needed, “I got some contacts from some of the karaoke establishments in my district because I represent Spring Valley and the Spring Mountain area,” he said. “We think it should just be like any other type of activity. We will put some limitations on the number of hours minors can be in the karaoke place.”
According to the revised ordinance, if a karaoke club chooses to allow minors the following conditions must be in place:
- No minor shall be allowed to loiter near any bar that serves alcoholic beverages.
- Minors must be accompanied by a person of legal drinking age.
- No minor shall be allowed in an establishment that holds a karaoke club license between the hours of ten p.m. and six a.m. regardless of the presence of a person of legal drinking age
- Karaoke offered in private rooms, security or management must have an unobstructed view into the room.
- Alcoholic beverages can only be served in conjunction with food orders in accordance with the requirements applicable for the liquor license.
- Alcoholic beverages are limited to one (1) per person of legal drinking age. No additional alcoholic beverage can be ordered until the prior alcoholic beverage has been consumed or discarded.
- A “No Tolerance” policy must be posted with wording that clearly states underaged drinking of alcoholic beverages will not be tolerated.
- Licensee must submit a security plan, which must include how rooms will be monitored and how minors will be prevented from access to liquor.