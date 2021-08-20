Returning to the workforce after COVID, experts weigh in with advice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — About two million women across the country were forced to leave the workforce when schools closed during the pandemic.

Now that businesses are back open and school has resumed doesn’t necessarily mean things will return to normal.

Well-being expert Lorna Borenstein has the following message for managers and heads of companies across the U.S., that all adjustments work teams made during the pandemic won’t magically disappear.

Borenstein also says there are a number of things CEOs can do to make the return on their employees better.

“Maybe they need no meetings before 8:30 or 5-7 pm, maybe they need flexibility, I remember when I used to work retail, I wasn’t even allowed to swap my hour, only a manager was about to do that, and I thought, what, why? Give people flexibility to help them adjust, understand you want them back in your store and office, that they do too but it’s not going to be .. boom everything back to the way it was,” she adds.

Borenstein also says it’s important to “parent loudly” in the workplace, she remembers having to sneak out of her job to say goodnight to her kids.

She adds that it is very important to show others you have a life that you’re juggling and it’s o.k. to talk about things that are real.

Borenstein’s advice to those dealing with a crisis is to simply talk to managers about the issue and says the manager should then want to create a safe environment for employees to ask for assistance.