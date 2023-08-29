LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Enchant returns to the Las Vegas Ballpark this winter with a new maze adventure, according to a Tuesday announcement.

A presale event is scheduled Sept. 6 with a sign-up at https://enchantchristmas.com/las-vegas-nv-ballpark/.

The unique holiday attraction will open Nov. 24 and run through Dec. 31. Last year’s event featured a village of tiny storefronts for holiday shoppers, an ice skating trail and Santa’s Landing. Childcare for kids 7 years old and younger is available with an admission ticket.

The “All-New Light Maze” this year is billed as a “full sensory adventure.” An entry arch to “Santa’s Magic Timepiece” is the gateway to an adventure where you’ll explore to find the eight missing star fragments that make up Santa’s magic timepiece. It’s a mission to save Christmas.