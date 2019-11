LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A retired Las Vegas police detective is facing a charge of soliciting a child for prostitution, according to court records.

Former Detective Kirk Hooten, 51, who retired from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was arrested Thursday but is currently out of custody on bail.

Metro sources tell 8 News Now, Hooten’s wife works for Metro’s Internet Crimes against Children Unit.

He is due to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court Monday.