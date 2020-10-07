Retired Federal Judge Lloyd D. George dies at 90

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Retired Federal Judge Lloyd D. George has died. He was 90.

George had been ill and was in hospice care when he died Wednesday morning, friends told 8NewsNow.

“Judge George will be remembered as a judges’ judge and a mentor to all of us on the federal bench. In honor of Judge George, the flags at the federal courthouses in Nevada will be flown at half-staff today and tomorrow,” said a statement from the US District Court, District of Nevada.

The Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse in downtown Las Vegas is named for the esteemed judge.

“The extent of Judge George’s public service is, perhaps, best reflected in an honor bestowed upon the entire District of Nevada: the naming of the federal courthouse, situated between the Fifth Street Elementary School and Las Vegas High School Judge George attended as a youth, as the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse,” the court statement said.

“His passion for this city was readily apparent from his stories of his youth, which he was always willing to share.”

George was born Feb. 22, 1930, in Montpelier, Idaho. He was raised in Las Vegas and graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1948, serving as class president.

He served in the US Air Force after graduating from Brigham Young University in 1955. George was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A District Court statement said: “Judge George authored articles on the administration of the federal judiciary, ethics and insolvency. For his public service, he won many awards, including the Brigham Young University Alumni Distinguished Service Award, the Notre Dame Club’s John C. Mowbray Humanitarian of the Year Award, the Judge D. Lowell & Barbara Jensen Public Service Award from his alma mater, the School of Law at the University of California at Berkeley, and the Boy Scouts of America Silver Beaver Award.”

Biographical information from the US District Court, District of Nevada:

Judge Lloyd D. George was appointed United States District Judge for the District of Nevada by President Ronald Reagan in May 1984. He served as Chief United States District Judge from 1992 to 1997, and assumed senior status in December 1997, according to the US District Court website.

George was a pilot in the United States Air Force, receiving his bachelor of science degree in 1955 from Brigham Young University, and his J.D. degree in 1961 from the University of California at Berkeley.

After graduating, he returned to Las Vegas and built a successful private practice.

In 1974, Judge George was appointed to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada.

In 1996, Judge George was selected to represent the Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit as a member of the Judicial Conference of the United States, the national policy-making and management body of the federal judiciary. That year, Chief Justice William Rehnquist appointed him to the Conference’s Executive Committee. Prior to his appointment to the Judicial Conference, he served for a number of years on three Judicial Conference committees and was the chair of two.

Judge George has distinguished himself as an expert in the organization of the judiciary. While serving on the International Judicial Relations Committee from 1993 to 1997, he and other judicial colleagues from various countries participated in numerous seminars and lectured on constitutional issues and court structure in Eastern Europe and the nations of the former Soviet Union. In 1996, he chaired a committee that worked to update the long-range national plan for the judiciary. He has also been a board member of the Federal Judicial Center (the education and research arm of the federal judiciary) where he served for four years with Chief Justice Warren Burger.

At the commencement at BYU in 2001, Judge George was the recipient of the Presidential Citation. In 2005, he received the Jensen Public Service Award from Boalt Hall, University of California.

