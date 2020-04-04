Retired doctor ready to jump in the fight against COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gov. Steve Sisolak is working to get more doctors on the front lines in Nevada to protect people from the coronavirus.

Sisolak signed a directive to allow retired healthcare workers, medical students, and others to join the fight. As the number of coronavirus cases continue to grow in Nevada, it is all hands on deck.

“Medicine is who I am. And even if I retired a few years ago, it doesn’t mean it’s out of my bloodstream,” said Dr. Reeta Thukral, a retired kidney specialist in Las Vegas.

Thukral has worked in medicine for nearly 40 years. And as hospitals across Nevada are trying to treat patients and combat COVID-19, Thukral is ready to jump in.

“It is very overwhelming, the situation as it is,” Thukral said. “Right now, I’m seeing so much crisis around me, and I’m saying, ‘I shouldn’t be sitting at home. I should just go out there and help out in any way I can.’”

This week, Sisolak signed a directive to expand Nevada’s healthcare workforce through the “Battle Born Medical Corps.” He said between six and 20 of our state’s COVID-19 patients require hospitalization. That is why he is encouraging retirees, like Thukral, to join the fight.

“This directive will waive certain licensing requirements to allow us to quickly bring additional healthcare workers into out hospitals where we so desperately need them right now,” Sisolak said.

Thukral’s only concern is making sure she has adequate personal protective equipment, or PPE, to protect herself and her family, so she can focus on saving lives.

“As a physician, I feel like it’s my obligation, and I want to go out there and help out,” Thukral said.

Sisolak’s directive will also make it possible for medical students and doctors from out of state and out of the country to help Nevada’s healthcare workers.