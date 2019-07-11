Retired Capt. Larry Burns dies at 61, revered by Metro colleagues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Retired Capt. Larry Burns of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department died Thursday morning at his home, the department reported.

Burns, 61, died from a medical episode, a department news release said.

Capt. Larry Burns LVMPD (Ret.) Moved on to the other side. Rest in Peace Larry. pic.twitter.com/qi6i22R9oq — Doug Poppa (@dougpoppa1) July 11, 2019

A 27-year veteran, Burns was widely respected by department members, serving as the Captain of the Bolden Area Command before retiring in 2013.

Burns lost an election bid against Sheriff Joe Lombardo in 2014, despite enormous support for Burns from rank-and-file officers.

Burns was best known for his work on the Safe Village Initiative in Sherman Gardens, which helped improve the lives of residents there by addressing longstanding issues and building trust between the community and the police department.

His longest assignment was as SWAT commander from 2002-2009.

Burns is survived by his wife Elizabeth Annie Burns and 7 children, one of whom preceded him in death, the news release said. He also had two grandchildren and was expecting a grandson when he died.

Funeral services will be announced when more details are known.