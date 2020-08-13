Retardant on windshield when planes collided at Nevada fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One of two firefighting planes that collided above Nevada last month, killing both pilots, may have been hit by retardant dropped by the other one shortly before they crashed.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary accident report provides new details on the July 30 collision about 150 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Witnesses in a nearby aircraft stated they heard one of the pilots announce over the radio he “had retardant on the windshield and was initiating a go-around.”

Video recorded by a witness on the ground showed that plane had been closely trailing the other one at the time near the Utah line.