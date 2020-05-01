Retailers prepare to reopen under strict guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Governor Steve Sisolak is planning to ease restrictions as part of reopening the state. His new directive allows for certain outdoor activities, places of worship to host drive-in services and small businesses, including non-essential, to operate again by doing curbside commerce.

Curbside service means you cannot get out of the car. You can only drive to a business to pick up a product.

Nevada Wellness Center is preparing to serve customers outside the shop, but complying with the state is not a simple process.

Dispensaries must submit a plan outlining their safety protocols. That includes where people will park, identification, taking money, distributing the products and how staff will dress.

Employees at Nevada Wellness Center will wear gloves, masks and a face shield when handling pick-ups.

But still, concerns remain about the new directive not benefitting everyone.

“It is a problem because the curbside excludes people who walk and don’t have a car,” said Frank Hawkins, Manager of Nevada Wellness Center. “I don’t think that’s fair or proper that we are going to exclude some Nevadans.”

The Governor’s Office advises customers visiting businesses to order in advance before pick-up to limit interaction.

Retailers also have the right to refuse service to anyone not wearing a mask. The Governor’s Office encourages all customers to wear some type of face covering when interacting with employees.