Retailers notice spike in ‘bulk buying’ amid fears of coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — In just a matter of hours, a Costco Wholesale store in the San Francisco area sold out of water and toilet paper over the weekend.

With recent reports of community transmission coronavirus cases, some people are starting to worry about a pandemic reaching the Bay area.

Empty shelves greeted Costco customers trying to buy toilet paper, bottled water, disinfectant wipes, and rice. All were gone.

“I was actually very surprised to come here and see just everything cleared out,” said Kim Langworthy, Costco shopper.

A supervisor at the south San Francisco store says they had a long line of customers even before they opened. He says almost 550 customers came through in the first 30 minutes of operation.

“When people are in a panic, they’re going to buy much of it in bulk,” said Demetrius Montano, Costco shopper.

By the time he arrived at the store, he saw empty shelves.

“So now, I guess I’ll try the other Costco on Airport (Blvd). and if not there, Target or some other supermarkets,” he said.

Many Bay area Costco’s reported they are out of the same items. Only three stores still had a small amount of toilet paper left by early afternoon.

“Now that we are having community cases, people unfortunately are going to feel a little more threatened or scared,” said Dr. Runjhun Misra, D.O., osteopathic physician.

She added the risk of getting coronavirus in the Bay area remains very low and there’s no need to panic.

“Don’t be scared, be prepared. Definitely wash your hands well. Cover your mouth with areas or things that will never come in contact with other people. If you are truly sick, you need to stay home and if you’re sick to the point, and you know your body the best, you need to go see the doctor,” Dr. Misra said.