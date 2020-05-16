Retail developments moving forward amidst COVID-19 pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Opening a new business isn’t easy, especially during a pandemic. The owner of “Soda Therapy” hopes her business will bring some much-needed positivity to the southwest region.

Stacey Nichols Ostebo, a licensed clinical therapist, started building her business in August. Soda Therapy will offer fountain soda drinks with purees, creamers, juice and some inspiration.

The walls inside her business will eventually hold positive messages alongside the menu.

“I want the energy to be uplifting and motivate people, because it’s been a real down few months,” Nichols Ostebo said.

She knows this firsthand, as unforeseen delays and a global pandemic put her March opening date on hold. Since then, she’s had to work through inspection and product restrictions and her husband getting laid off — all with a baby on the way.

“We’ve been advertising that we were opening for so long that people are probably like ‘what is going on?’ They don’t understand the blocks that are happening because of COVID-19 for businesses,” Nichols Ostebo said.

While many small businesses are forced to make tough decisions right now, Robin Civish, the President of Commercial Alliance Las Vegas, told 8 News Now the position of development projects in the southwest could help retail businesses pick back up.

“The things that aren’t going to change with the restrictions are how it’s strategically located within the valley,” Civish said. “So it’s still going to be one of the hotter spots.”

Following a final inspection this week, Soda Therapy hopes to open May 22nd.

Other developments in the southwest region include “The Narrative”, which will hold office spaces and a retail complex called “The Bend”.