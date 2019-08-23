Retail center taking shape at Skye Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new retail center in northwest Las Vegas is starting to take shape as construction begins on some of the stores in the 30-acre retail center. Sky Canyon Village will have 240,000 square feet of retail space when finished in 2020.

It is located at 9700 W. Sky Canyon Park Drive next to Skye Canyon’s 1,700-acre master community.

The developer, Remington Nevada, broke ground on the first phase of the project, which involves 17 acres, in May. A Smith’s Marketplace will anchor the shopping center.

There are plans to have 50 tenants when completed. So far, some of the tenants include Topical Smoothie Cafe, Chase Bank, Burger King Cafe Rio and some medical offices.