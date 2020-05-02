Retail businesses reopen, adapt to curbside-only service

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Friday, retail businesses across the valley are able to offer curbside pick-up for their customers. Now, stores and shopping centers are adapting to the changes.

After the new directive from Governor Sisolak, stores like “Vasari” were able to take down their window covers and reopen after being closed for more than a month.

“We are foot traffic based, we are not an online business,” said Vasai owner Ardi Najmabadi. “We are small businesses in our neighborhood, and of course it affected us tremendously.”

Vasari is one of seven retail stores at Tivoli Village that are now offering curbside pickup options for customers.

Under Governor Sisolak’s new directive, all retail businesses can operate under curbside models, similar to the pickup model allowed for restaurants.

Popular shopping areas like Downtown Summerlin and “The District” at Green Valley Ranch have designated curbside pickup signs in parking areas. Shoppers can make their retail orders online or over the phone, and have it delivered to their cars.

While Vasari is looking forward to welcoming its customers back to its store front, the owner told 8 News Now because his business is not online, he wants more direction from the governor.

“That has to be more explained to us better,” Najmabadi said. “As the Governor last night spoke to us, it was not clear what retail curbside delivery means.”

Right now Clark County, North Las Vegas, Henderson, and the City of Las Vegas are working with businesses to ensure they are operating correctly under the new guidelines.

Looking ahead, once the state reaches phase one, Governor Sisolak says retail customers may be able to shop in stores with certain conditions and will continue to encourage curbside business.