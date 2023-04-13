Jim Seebock Ward 1 Henderson City Councilman (Courtesy of the City of Henderson)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The results from Henderson’s first-ever special election have been announced.

Jim Seebock will be the new Ward 1 Henderson City Councilman. He is said to take his oath of office during a special Henderson City Council meeting on April 18 at 5 p.m.

Seebock has lived in Henderson for nearly 40 years where he attended Burkholder Junior High School and graduated from Basic High School.

The special election had a total of 7,467 votes accounting for nearly 14% of the registered votes in Ward 1.