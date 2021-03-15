Restaurants welcome move to 50% capacity, continue with other rules

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s a big day for Nevada as state officials loosened COVID-19 restrictions. Establishments that had been operating at 35% capacity have now moved to 50% capacity.

Restaurants in the southwest valley say they are ecstatic, and they believe the change shows we are headed in the right direction.

At the Southern Highlands Shopping Center, Mama Bird Southern Kitchen general manager Zach Substanley sees 50% as a gift. The restaurant has gone through quite a bit of change in the past year, putting in curbside pickup and reducing capacity.

Now it’s time to increase capacity again.

“It’s huge for us. We are very very happy to be able to see more guests in our dining rooms,” Substanley said.

He says slowly but surely, we are making progress.

“With the vaccines and everything going on, it’s fantastic to be able to seat more people and make more people happy,” he said.

For Substanley, 50% gave him the ability to bring that warm atmosphere back into his restaurant and show his customers the hustle and love they put in their meals.

That’s something Omelette Cafe owner Ignazio Sessa can relate to.

Ignazio Sessa says is very happy with the adjustment of capacity limits to 50%. (Sally Jaramillo / 8NewsNow)

“All my hospitality friends know that it’s a big day for us. We been waiting for this day. It’s very emotional,” he said.

Sessa knows first-hand what a stressful and emotional roller coaster it’s been, so today he celebrates the news with his employees.

“It’s just more money for my employees … you’re taking one level to the next level,” Sessa said.

“Going from 25 to 35 was pretty decent,” he said. “Now going from 35 to 50% … it’s just huge.”

Substanley and Sessa both said they have been busy on Monday, and revenue has jumped.

Both said guest safety will continue to be the priority.

“We may be allowing more people in, but we still want to make sure that we are able to provide a safe environment for them so they can continue coming back in the long term,” Substanley said.

Their message tonight: the pandemic isn’t over, so continue to social distance and wear your mask — and continue to support small businesses. Order online through the restaurants’ websites, and try not to use third parties if you can.