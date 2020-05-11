Restaurants welcome diners over the weekend for first time in weeks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local businesses around the Las Vegas valley reopened this weekend after being closed for several weeks.

Restaurants, retail shops, and salons re-opened Saturday morning with strict new rules for cleaning and social distancing.

Wolfgang Puck Players Locker,’ a restaurant in Downtown Summerlin had a busy weekend, especially on Mother’s Day.

The restaurant is reduced to under 50-percent capacity and employees must wear masks and gloves. They also clean surfaces every 30 minutes.

“I’m very excited, very happy for the reopening,” said Irene Lee, celebrating Mother’s Day. “I’m glad to see everybody coming out to the restaurants, practicing social distancing, wearing masks.”

Wolfgang Puck has 26 restaurants around the world. This Summerlin location was the first to open and will be a test for the company’s other restaurants open.

“We were somewhat surprised that we were allowed to be the first. So, Wolfgang is looking at us as it relates to how we will reopen, not only on the Strip here hopefully in the next month, but also how we will reopen in Signapore or New York or other places,” said Tom Kaplan, senior managing partner, Wolfgang Puck Fine Dining Group.

The governor says the state will need two or three weeks to assess Phase 1 of reopening before moving into Phase 2.

For now, that means all gyms, spas, bars, nightclubs, casinos, and theaters will remain closed until at least the end of May. That could change if conditions remain positive.