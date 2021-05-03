Restaurants thriving after capacity increase, looking to fill positions

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) —“It was a good weekend”: This is the phrase many businesses are saying after the 80% capacity increase went into effect May 1. While it is a welcome change, filling positions to keep up with demand is proving to be tough.

“May, actually last year, we almost closed down again after we reopen because the pandemic was affecting us a lot,” shared Alvaro Cortes, owner of Ely’s Restaurant Breakfast & Burgers.

They have been working hard to keep the doors open.

“Right now, we have a lot of specials to try and bring people in,” said Cortes.

From serving American omelets to Mexican menudo and pozole, every day of the week, they have a special.

“Very big news for us. We noticed it yesterday,” said Cortes, “and Saturday, a lot of more people coming in, so I’m happy.”

But to keep his diners coming back, he needs more cooks. They’re hard to find.

Havana Grill owner, Sergio Perez, is also looking to hire bartenders and a hostess, especially after seeing patrons return this past weekend.

“Oh, it’s fantastic, people coming crazy because the people missed the place,” said Perez. “It’s full. It’s very, very busy. The bakery, the restaurant, the bar, everything is full.”

He says revenue increased by 50% and expects Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day to bring in more business.

“I have margaritas, two for one, and appetizers, two for one, too,” Perez shared.

Cortes noted, “We are going to have a special for Mother’s Day. We are going to offer free crepes for all the mothers … We’re trying to get ready. we are hiring a lot more people, so doors are open.”

Lindo Michoacan is also looking to hire. They tell 8 News Now they’re looking to fill all positions.