Restaurants, small businesses celebrate return to 100% capacity as rules expire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A luncheon today celebrated the end of coronavirus measures in Clark County.

A group of local women in the restaurant industry from more than a dozen restaurants were under on roof, celebrating the return to 100% capacity in Las Vegas.

At D’Agostino’s Trattoria near Flamingo Road and Buffalo Drive, full capacity means they no longer have to split large groups of friends or families.

(Hector Mejia / 8NewsNow)

June 1 is a day to celebrate for many restaurants that are still recovering from pandemic restrictions.

Also, it’s a day for the history books as things get closer to “normal.”

Leaders allowed COVID-19 restrictions to expire at midnight on May 31.

No more restrictions on capacity, social distancing, large gatherings, dancing and face masks for those who are fully vaccinated.

Increasing vaccination rates, a low test positivity rate and pre-pandemic hospitalization levels all gave way to this day.

“I feel like maybe it’s not quite over yet, but we’re going to celebrate that it is,” said Brandi Thompson, owner of D’Agostino’s Trattoria.

She said, “I think, moving forward, people are still going to feel a little bit different coming out. They still peek through the door and go, ‘Do I have to wear a mask?’ “

If cases spike and hospitals start having capacity issues, the governor or Clark County could reinstate limits all over again.

CDC guidance still requires masks in hospitals and on public transportation including planes, buses and trains.

And right now, individual businesses can still choose to ask employees and customers to wear face masks.